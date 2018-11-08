Austintown cops investigate shooting

Staff report

AUSTINTOWN

Township police are investigating reports of several shots fired at a vehicle while it was stopped at a traffic light just Tuesday along South Raccoon Road.

The alleged victim, who was able to drive away and was not injured, told police he had a verbal dispute with the alleged shooter Tuesday night at JR’z Pub along South Raccoon, according to a township police report.

The suspect reportedly followed the man in a dark-colored Kia Soul to the intersection of South Raccoon Road and Falcon Drive. When both vehicles stopped at the traffic light, the suspect left his car, approached the victim’s car and brandished a gun at his head, the victim told police.

The victim said the man fired as many as a dozen shots as the victim drove away, then fled the opposite direction along South Raccoon.

Police recovered six spent 9-mm shell casings in the roadway near the intersection.