Fair Park residents pooh-pooh Canfield dog park

Staff report

CANFIELD

Fair Park-area condo residents objected to plans for a dog park in their “front yard” during a Wednesday council meeting.

Parks board officials, however, decided to recommend against establishing it at Fair Park during a Tuesday meeting and are eyeing Greasel Park, Councilman Charles Tieche said.

“We are not willing to give up our quiet community – made up of mostly retirees – to listen to the barking of dogs from morning to night,” said Fair Park-area resident Norma Remias, adding “there is no need” for a dog park in the community.

Remias said dog parks in Austintown and Boardman aren’t near any residences, however, the proposed Fair Park spot is about 175 feet from the nearest condominium in the development.

She voiced concerns over child safety and dog-bite liabilities, as well as unattended dog waste and the park’s access road which is “not equipped” to handle increased traffic.

Tieche, council’s parks board representative, said the board chose not to “replace youngsters using the park with dogs” and recommended council find another location. Approval of a dog park at Greasel Park is still pending, Tieche said.

In other business, police Chief Chuck Colucci said the police department’s fall festival hosted in mid-October on the Canfield Green was a “huge success.”