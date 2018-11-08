Ohio city issued over 9,000 speeding tickets in past 2 months

Associated Press

NORTON, Ohio (AP) — Police in Norton issued more than 9,000 speeding violations in the past two months, racking up $1.8 million in fines for the city.

From Sept. 10 through Oct. 31, Norton issued 9,352 civil violations for speeding under its photo-enforced radar program. The Akron Beacon Journal reports tickets were $200 each, totaling $1.8 million in fines.

The city released statistics on the program Tuesday. Norton officials say the program reduces highway crashes and slows down motorists in a dangerous construction zone area.

Critics contend that the program creates a speed trap meant to raise revenue for the city.

The city says the photo-enforced program has been temporarily suspended for the winter and is expected to return next spring when construction work on Interstate 76 resumes.

Information from: Akron Beacon Journal, http://www.ohio.com