Ohio city issued over 9,000 speeding tickets in past 2 months
Associated Press
NORTON, Ohio (AP) — Police in Norton issued more than 9,000 speeding violations in the past two months, racking up $1.8 million in fines for the city.
From Sept. 10 through Oct. 31, Norton issued 9,352 civil violations for speeding under its photo-enforced radar program. The Akron Beacon Journal reports tickets were $200 each, totaling $1.8 million in fines.
The city released statistics on the program Tuesday. Norton officials say the program reduces highway crashes and slows down motorists in a dangerous construction zone area.
Critics contend that the program creates a speed trap meant to raise revenue for the city.
The city says the photo-enforced program has been temporarily suspended for the winter and is expected to return next spring when construction work on Interstate 76 resumes.
Information from: Akron Beacon Journal, http://www.ohio.com
More like this from vindy.com
- February 26, 2017 12:05 a.m.
Youngstown cameras aimed at interstates drive accidents down, police revenue up
- October 9, 2018 midnight
Officers wear pink badges for breast cancer awareness
- August 13, 2016 12:05 a.m.
- August 13, 2016 midnight
- July 16, 2018 10:55 p.m.
Lawyer files suit over Girard speed tickets
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.