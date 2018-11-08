UPDATE | Police detain pair at scene of triple homicide

YOUNGSTOWN — Police are back at a house where three people were shot to death at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Pasadena and Gibson.

Officers detained a man found taking things out of the home. Police said they found drugs, a semiautomatic handgun, cash and a scale. Another man who was at the scene was not detained by police.

Police also took a puppy out of the house.

10:42 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — City police and the administration will have a news conference at 3 p.m. in City Council Chambers about a triple homicide Wednesday that took the life a 3-month-old boy.

Community leaders will also be present.

Killed in the shooting was Edward Morris, 19; Valarcia Blair, 19; and their son, Tariq Morris.

The three were killed as they were in a car at Pasadena and Gibson avenues.

9:15 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office has identified the victims in Wednesday night’s triple homicide as Edward Morris, 21, Valarica Blair, 19 and Tariq Morris, 3 months.

The three died after a car they were in at Pasadena and Gibson avenues was shot up at about 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Edward Morris died at the scene. Blair and Tariq Morris died at the hospital.

The deaths give Youngstown 20 homicides for 2018 and seven since Oct. 25.