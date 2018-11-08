UPDATE | Police detain pair at scene of triple homicide



Published November 8, 2018 at 9:15 a.m.
Updated November 8, 2018 at 12:32 p.m.

story tease

Photo by Robert K. Yosay | Youngstown police have returned to a house where three people were shot to death Wednesday at Pasadena and Gibson.

YOUNGSTOWN — Police are back at a house where three people were shot to death at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Pasadena and Gibson.

Officers detained a man found taking things out of the home. Police said they found drugs, a semiautomatic handgun, cash and a scale. Another man who was at the scene was not detained by police.

Police also took a puppy out of the house.

10:42 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — City police and the administration will have a news conference at 3 p.m. in City Council Chambers about a triple homicide Wednesday that took the life a 3-month-old boy.

Community leaders will also be present.

Killed in the shooting was Edward Morris, 19; Valarcia Blair, 19; and their son, Tariq Morris.

The three were killed as they were in a car at Pasadena and Gibson avenues.

9:15 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office has identified the victims in Wednesday night’s triple homicide as Edward Morris, 21, Valarica Blair, 19 and Tariq Morris, 3 months.

The three died after a car they were in at Pasadena and Gibson avenues was shot up at about 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Edward Morris died at the scene. Blair and Tariq Morris died at the hospital.

The deaths give Youngstown 20 homicides for 2018 and seven since Oct. 25.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$399500


Springfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$779500


Austintown


Residential
3 bedroom, 2 bath
$265000