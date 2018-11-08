Trumbull, national veterans leader to lay wreath at Tomb of Unknowns

By Ed Runyan

WARREN

Herm Breuer has participated in some noteworthy events in Washington, D.C., through his leadership positions with the National Association of County Veteran’s Service Officers.

But as president of the group since June, Breuer, director of the Trumbull County Veterans Service Commission, will add another memory.

For Veterans Day, Breuer will lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery during the Veterans Day National Ceremony on Sunday.

As president of the group, Breuer represents 1,800 members in 36 U.S. states and Native American tribes who advocate for veterans.

He will be among the leaders of various veterans organizations who will lay a wreath at the iconic tomb that afternoon, such as the Veterans of Foreign Wars and Military Order of the Purple Heart.

“The laying of the wreath is just going to be awesome,” Breuer said. “I can’t even put into words how cool that will be.

“To me, it’s the coolest place in Washington,” Breuer said of the cemetery and Fort Myer, which is connected to the cemetery. It’s where Breuer will stay during his visit.

Earlier that day, the secretary of the Veterans Administration will lay a wreath at the tomb.

Also as part of Breuer’s trip, he will be given a tour of the White House and will be taken to the Eisenhower Executive Office Building near the White House for a briefing on the things U.S. departments are doing for veterans and their families.

Breuer will remain in Washington in the days to follow to take care of various business related to the organization.

Next Thursday, he will participate in a ceremony at the White House as part of November’s Military and Veteran’s Appreciation Month. Vice President Mike Pence spoke last year. It is likely to be either Pence or President Donald Trump this year, Breuer said.

Breuer said his participation in the national organization has helped the Trumbull Veteran’s Service Commission “see other ways of doing things.”

He added: “We’ve gained a lot of ground in our county in the resources we have by associating with other counties and states,” he said.