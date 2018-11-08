Kmart center to close

WARREN

A Kmart distribution center on Perkins Jones Road Northeast will permanently close early next year, Kmart Corp. announced in a notice to employees. The company said it expected terminations to take place Feb. 18.

Kmart is a subsidiary of Sears Holdings Corp., which could not be reached to comment Wednesday. Sears recently filed for bankruptcy, and many Sears and Kmart stores have closed around the country.

BBB to host meeting

YOUNGSTOWN

The Better Business Bureau serving Columbiana, Mahoning and Trumbull Counties will host its annual Meeting of Accredited Businesses at 9 a.m. Tuesday at Fellows Riverside Gardens’ D.D. and Velma Davis Education & Visitor Center, 120 McKinley Ave.

The agenda will feature a video presentation of the BBB TrustBuilders: PNC Bank, Home Savings, Huntington, Farmers National, Chemical and Cortland banks. A complimentary breakfast will be served. Bring business cards for a chance to win door prizes. RSVP by Friday to 330-744-3111 or info@youngstown.bbb.org.

Funerals set for Girl Scouts, mother

LAKE HALLIE, Wis.

Funeral arrangements are set for three Girl Scouts and a mother killed in a hit-and-run in rural Wisconsin.

A funeral service for 32-year-old Sara Schneider and her 10-year-old daughter, Haylee Hickle, will be at 11 a.m. today at the Chippewa Valley Bible Church in Chippewa Falls. Nine-year-old Jayna Kelly will be eulogized Friday at 11 a.m. at the same church. Ten-year-old Autumn Helgeson will be memorialized at 6 p.m. today at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Chippewa Falls, 90 miles east of Minneapolis.

The four were killed Saturday while they picked up trash along a Chippewa County highway.

NYPD salutes canine before losing battle

NEW YORK

The New York Police Department gathered about 20 saluting officers and held an aviation flyover to honor an Emergency Services K-9 just before she died.

The New York Daily News reports the 5-year-old bloodhound named Angel was diagnosed with cancer in August. She was honored on Monday as she took a final walk into Staten Island’s Rosebank Animal Hospital to be euthanized.

In her time with the police force, Angel helped find missing autistic children and track down crime suspects.

Ex-inmate says he lost penis to cancer undiagnosed in jail

BURGAW, N.C.

A North Carolina man says he lost his penis to cancer that went undiagnosed while he spent months in local jails and federal prison.

The News & Observer reports 49-year-old Keith Jackson filed two lawsuits against federal entities, county jails and health care providers.

Medical records show Jackson received antibiotics for urinary tract infections and a lesion on his penis. A July 2014 memo from a nurse says Jackson reported he was kicked by guards for complaining about lack of medical attention. Jackson says he didn’t receive a biopsy until August 2015, in federal prison in West Virginia. Records show he underwent surgery that December.

Staff/wire reports