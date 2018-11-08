Give a gift to Liberty's kids in need

Staff report

LIBERTY

The annual E.J. Blott Elementary Kids Holiday Project is underway.

The project provides gifts for needy elementary school students in the township.

About 75 students in the district already have been selected for this year’s program.

People can pick up a tag that will have a student’s desired gift listed, then buy the item and drop it off at Church Hill United Methodist Church, 189 Church Hill-Hubbard Road.

Starting Saturday, there will be tags set up on community trees at these businesses: Liberty Public Library and the township administration building; Denny’s, Great Clips, Church Hill United Methodist Church; Jewish Community Center and Temple El Emeth.

Read more about the event in Friday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.