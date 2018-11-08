Fuel spill temporarily shut down US Route 224 in Canfield

CANFIELD — An unidentified driver spilled between 30 and 40 gallons of diesel fuel over a portion of U.S. Route 224 near Cardinal Drive, prompting a nearly two-hour shutdown of the road.

Matt Rarick, deputy chief of Cardinal Joint Fire District, said today the truck’s tailgate was not up when the truck left the nearby gas station, leaving a 55-gallon fuel drum and two smaller fuel drums unsecured.

Responders spread sand across the roadway to absorb the fuel, then left the waste for Environmental Protection Agency responders to collect and properly dispose Friday, he said.

“A little bit [of fuel] made it into the drain but never made it through the pipes,” Rarick said. “We were able to absorb it all up before it got into the storm sewer.”

Rarick said the driver, who was seen on traffic-camera footage leaving the Sunoco gas station, did not stop after the incident. The driver may face a citation, he said.

Responders arrived on scene about 4 p.m. Route 224 reopened just before 6 p.m.