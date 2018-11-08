2 adults, baby killed in South Side ‘ambush’

Police have no motive, suspects

Staff Report

YOUNGSTOWN

A man and a woman in their early 20s and a 1-year-old child were killed in a hail of gunfire that police described as an ambush of a car shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Pasadena Avenue and Gibson Street on the city’s South Side.

The man was declared dead at the scene. The woman was pronounced dead at the hospital. The baby died a short time later in the hospital after being placed on life support. The child, who was in a car seat when the shooting occurred, was rushed to the hospital by cruiser rather than waiting for an ambulance, said Youngstown Detective Lt. Doug Bobovnyik.

“We tried to get the baby to the hospital as soon as possible,” he said.

The names of the victims have not been released pending notification of next-of-kin.

Police recovered multiple shell casings from an assault weapon and a handgun on both Pasadena and Gibson. A neighborhood resident said he heard what he estimated to be 30 shots.

The deaths represented the first triple homicide in the city this year.

Youngstown experienced a double homicide Saturday. The triple homicide brings the number of homicides in the city to seven since Oct. 25, and to 20 so far this year, according to Vindicator records.

Police spent a lot of time examining two cars parked on the curb in front of a home at the northeast corner of the intersection, one of which, a silver Saturn, was the car in which the victims were shot.

Glass was scattered on the street beside the Saturn from windows that were shot out.

Police said they had no motive for the shootings and no suspects as of Wednesday night, and said circumstances surrounding the shootings were unknown.