Campbell teacher reinstated after being cleared of assault

CAMPBELL

A Campbell teacher who was suspended without pay last year has been reinstated by the state and will continue teaching at the school.

Tyler G. Allen, 32, has had his teaching license reinstated in Ohio after he was found not guilty of aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault and unlawful restraint by the Mercer County Court of Common Pleas connected to an incident in 2016.

Allen was accused by a woman he met via a dating app of assault in September 2016, and was placed on unpaid leave by Campbell City School district in November 2017.

The Ohio Department of Education closed their investigation into Allen and reinstated his license following the verdict.

