Boy calls 911 over pills belonging to grandma

BOARDMAN

Police arrested a township woman at her Argyle Avenue home after her 11-year-old grandson told police she had unknown pills in her purse.

Kimberly Raymond, 48, denied having any pills in her purse, however. When police found 12 acetaminophen/codeine pills, and asked how she obtained them, she said “Online. From India.”

The grandson told police he called 911 because he was scared the pills would hurt her.

Raymond faces a drug-possession charge. She was released on summons pending her Mahoning County Area Court appearance today.

Sitter loses track of kids

WARREN

Anastasia M. Magee, 20, of Southern Boulevard, is charged with three counts of child endangering after three children she was baby-sitting – age 9, 6 and 5 – were found wandering far from Magee’s home Tuesday afternoon on Southern Boulevard Northwest.

The children’s mother called police at 3:45 p.m. to report her children missing. Police officers began searching for them. Magee told police the children had been unsupervised for about three hours.

About 50 minutes later, the mother advised police the children’s older brother located the children at North Leavitt Road near Parkman Road – almost two miles from Magee’s apartment.

The older brother took the children to their home on Tod Avenue Northwest. Police checked on the children and found them safe, then went back to Southern Boulevard and arrested Magee.

She pleaded not guilty Wednesday in Warren Municipal Court.

Judge reviews motion in speed-camera case

WARREN

A judge is reviewing a motion from Blue Line Solution to dismiss the class-action lawsuit filed against the company regarding the issuance of citations to speeding drivers in Girard.

The Tennessee-based speed-camera company claims the suit filed by Atty. Marc Dann is invalid.

Judge Andrew Logan of Trumbull County Common Pleas Court is reviewing the motion. No further hearings have been set.