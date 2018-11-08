Arraigned on charges

NILES

Vikki M. Herron, 33, of Irene Avenue Northeast, Warren, was arraigned Monday on aggravated burglary and robbery after Niles police said she kicked in the door of her husband’s apartment, assaulted her husband’s girlfriend, forced her out of the apartment in her underwear and stole a television and purse.

The incident happened on Timbers Court at 7:50 p.m. Oct. 26, police said.

The 22-year-old victim told police she was vacuuming her boyfriend’s apartment when Herron kicked in the door. Herron told the victim there was a male in her car who had a gun, police said.

Warren police arrested Herron on an aggravated burglary warrant at 2:07 a.m. Monday in a car in the parking lot of a North River Road coin-operated laundry.

Herron remains in the Trumbull County jail in lieu of $100,000 bond after a not-guilty plea was entered for her in Niles Municipal Court.

Holiday services

Information on special services for Thanksgiving will be published Nov. 17 on the Religion page.

Please send complete church name, street address and city, time and date of service.

Send the information to The Vindicator, News Desk, 107 Vindicator Square, Box 780, Youngstown, OH 44501-0780; by fax to 330-747-6712; or by email to news@vindy.com. Deadline to submit information is 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Trumbull Co. turnout

WARREN

Trumbull County had a 52.9 percent turnout in Tuesday’s general election, though it is likely to rise as elections officials review 1,200 provisional ballots cast.

Voter turnout in the last governor’s election in 2014 was 40.8 percent. Provisional ballots are cast by voters whose eligibility is in question and the voter would otherwise not be permitted to vote at his or her polling place.

Stephanie Penrose, elections board director, said voters were “very understanding” of power outages that affected polling places in eight Trumbull County communities Tuesday afternoon.

She said she has heard no complaints from voters who said they were prevented from voting because of the outages.

Change in meeting

lordstown

The Lordstown Village Finance committee meeting scheduled for Monday has been canceled and rescheduled to 1 p.m. Tuesday in council chambers, 1455 Salt Springs Road SW.

Suboxone stolen

AUSTINTOWN

A Plumbrook Drive woman reported someone entered her home between 10 p.m. Sunday and 8 a.m. Monday and stole 20 strips of suboxone from a kitchen cabinet, according to a township police report. The woman reportedly left the front door of the home unlocked, according to the report. Suboxone is an opioid medication used to treat opioid dependency.

