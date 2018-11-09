American Legion shares flag dos and don'ts with 4th-graders

COLUMBIANA

Joshua Dixon Elementary fourth-graders learned about flag etiquette just days before Veterans Day.

Jim Williams, an American Legion trustee, led a class through the do's and don’ts of proper flag handling Thursday afternoon.

“We do this to instill respect for our flag and for our country,” he said.

Williams, who is in his second year teaching students about the flag, said he wants students to know the proper ways to treat Old Glory.

Camille Jeffries, 10, said she enjoyed the lesson.

“I learned whenever a veteran dies or someone from the government [dies] you put a flag over them to represent them,” she said.

Camille also learned the proper way to fold a flag and give it to relatives of a lost loved one.

Fellow fourth-grader Jaden Moore, 10, learned the most about the history of the flag.

“Before any of the stars were on the flag there was the snake and also there was the circle with the 13 stars, then 15 stars, then came 48 and then 50,” he explained. The stars represent each state.

