November 8, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Agenda Friday

McDonald school board, 7 a.m., special meeting, high-school library, 600 Iowa Ave.

Mathews school board, special meeting, 2 p.m., board office, 4096 Cadwallader Sonk Road, Cortland.

Mahoning County District Board of Health, personnel committee meeting, 4 p.m., 50 Westchester Drive, Youngstown.

AGENDA runs daily. Items for the column should arrive at The Vindicator Regional Desk at least two days in advance.

corner peel

