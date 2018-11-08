Agenda Friday
McDonald school board, 7 a.m., special meeting, high-school library, 600 Iowa Ave.
Mathews school board, special meeting, 2 p.m., board office, 4096 Cadwallader Sonk Road, Cortland.
Mahoning County District Board of Health, personnel committee meeting, 4 p.m., 50 Westchester Drive, Youngstown.
AGENDA runs daily. Items for the column should arrive at The Vindicator Regional Desk at least two days in advance.
