2 charged with assault on Warren woman

WARREN — Shane C. Stein, 22, of Airport Road Northwest, Champion, and Audreanna M. Lewis, 24, of Oak Street Southwest, were arraigned today on felonious assault charges, accused of hitting a city woman with tire irons outside of a home on Oak Street Northwest at 6:29 p.m. Wednesday.

Police were called to Parkman Road and Oak Street Southwest and located Stein and Lewis.

Both said a man came into their home on Oak and stole money from them, then ran outside and tried to get into the victim’s car.

Police saw blood on the steering wheel, seat and dash of the victim’s car, which was parked near the Oak address.

Lewis said she punched the victim in the face because the man had taken the money and she felt the victim was “in on it.”

