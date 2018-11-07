YPD: Warrant out for shooting suspect
YOUNGSTOWN — A warrant has been issued for one of two suspects in a shooting Saturday that injured a Parkwood Avenue man.
Demetrius Huff, 19, also of Parkwood Avenue, is charged with felonious assault for the shooting about 2 p.m. Saturday that wounded a 21-year-old man at a home in the 1000 block of Parkwood Avenue.
A criminal complaint said that Huff had a gun and gave it to another person, who used the gun to shoot the victim in the torso.
Police said the shooting happened after either an argument or robbery.
Huff is not yet in custody, according to jail records.
More like this from vindy.com
- November 4, 2018 12:06 a.m.
No suspects in two Youngstown shootings
- April 30, 2018 10:37 a.m.
West Side man cited for firing gun
- March 2, 2017 midnight
Man arraigned in Feb. 16 Warren shooting
- November 14, 2017 midnight
YPD deals over weekend with shooting, stabbing
- June 12, 2018 9:54 a.m.
Police seek 2 suspects in Saturday shooting
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.