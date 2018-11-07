YPD: Warrant out for shooting suspect


November 7, 2018 at 1:58p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — A warrant has been issued for one of two suspects in a shooting Saturday that injured a Parkwood Avenue man.

Demetrius Huff, 19, also of Parkwood Avenue, is charged with felonious assault for the shooting about 2 p.m. Saturday that wounded a 21-year-old man at a home in the 1000 block of Parkwood Avenue.

A criminal complaint said that Huff had a gun and gave it to another person, who used the gun to shoot the victim in the torso.

Police said the shooting happened after either an argument or robbery.

Huff is not yet in custody, according to jail records.

