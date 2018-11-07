18 Youngstown school district employees lose jobs

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Eighteen Youngstown City Schools employees will be out of a job Dec. 31.

A district news release said: “Reduction in force notifications were sent to 18 Youngstown City School District employees Monday. Those affected will work through December, but the district will continue to cover their health insurance through June 30.”

“It’s never a happy occasion when someone loses his or her job, but we hope that it will cushion the blow to continue to offer health insurance coverage through the end of the school year to those affected,” said Krish Mohip, chief executive officer, in the release.

According to the district’s release, among the affected are three attendance intervention specialists, three instructional framework specialists, five deans, two student encouragers, one administrative assistant, one utility administrator and three social workers.

“Reducing those positions, plus the retirements of three others, mean a projected savings of $602,000 in fiscal year 2019,” the release said.

Larry Ellis, Youngstown Education Association teachers union president, said it shows when one person is controlling spending without checks and balances, this can happen.

“Eventually the well runs dry because there isn’t an endless pot of money,” he said. “Now you have vital services being taken away from the children in YCSD. They are once again getting slighted in the process. This is one of the main issues we have had from the beginning with HB (House Bill) 70.”

HB 70 was signed into law by Gov. John Kasich in 2015.

It enabled a state-appointed academic distress commission to hire Mohip to lead the district. The bill gives Mohip complete operational, managerial and instructional control.

Brenda Kimble, school board president, said the savings are not even a drop in the bucket compared withwhat Mohip spent of the district’s dollars.

“It’s another poor move from Mr. Mohip,” she said. “It’s a move to tear our district down even further.”