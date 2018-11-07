UPDATE | Couple dead, 1-year-old critical after 'ambush' tonight on South Side


November 7, 2018 at 9:48p.m.

Staff Report

YOUNGSTOWN

A man and a woman were killed and a 1-year-old child critically injured in a hail of gunfire that police described as an ambush of a car at shortly before 7 p.m. at the intersection of Pasadena Avenue and Gibson Street on the city’s South Side.

The male, in his early 20s, was declared dead at the scene and the woman died at the hospital.

The child was rushed to the hospital via cruiser rather than waiting for an ambulance, said Youngstown police Lt. Doug Bobovnyik.

