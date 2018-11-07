Women help save man who collapsed at DC polling place
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — A team of women at a polling place in the nation's capital helped to save a man who had a heart attack while voting.
WTOP-FM reports that a 75-year-old retired custodian at Barnard Elementary School collapsed Tuesday while voting in a polling place inside the school. Election observer Allie Bobak, school counselor Sandra Montgomery and assistant principal Maribel Vargus quickly worked to save him.
They called 911 and were instructed to start CPR, which they traded off performing for several minutes. They also used an automated external defibrillator on the man before first responders arrived.
D.C. firefighter and paramedic Christopher Boyette credits the women's teamwork for helping the man breathe again and regain consciousness by the time they arrived.
Information from: WTOP-FM, http://www.wtop.com
