Woman faces drug charge after grandson turns her in


November 7, 2018 at 10:47a.m.

BOARDMAN — A township woman was arrested at her home on Argyle Avenue Tuesday afternoon after her 11-year-old grandson told police she had unknown pills in her purse.

Kimberly Raymond, 48, denied having any pills in her purse. When police found 12 acetaminophen/codeine pills, and asked how Raymond obtained them, she said “Online. From India.”

The grandson told police that he called 911 because he was scared that the pills would hurt her.

Raymond was arrested for drug possession and released on summons pending her court appearance Thursday evening.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Austintown


Residential
3 bedroom, 2 bath
$265000


Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 2 bath
$159000


Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$399500