Woman faces drug charge after grandson turns her in
BOARDMAN — A township woman was arrested at her home on Argyle Avenue Tuesday afternoon after her 11-year-old grandson told police she had unknown pills in her purse.
Kimberly Raymond, 48, denied having any pills in her purse. When police found 12 acetaminophen/codeine pills, and asked how Raymond obtained them, she said “Online. From India.”
The grandson told police that he called 911 because he was scared that the pills would hurt her.
Raymond was arrested for drug possession and released on summons pending her court appearance Thursday evening.
