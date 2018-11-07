Warren woman faces child endangerment charges

WARREN — Anastasia M. Magee, 20, of Southern Boulevard, is charged with three counts of child endangering after three children she was babysitting — ages 9, 6 and 5 — were found wandering far from Magee’s home on Southern Boulevard Northwest Tuesday afternoon.

The children’s mother called police at 3:45 p.m. to report her children missing. Police officers began searching for them.

Magee told police the children had been unsupervised for about three hours.

About 50 minutes later, the mother advised police that the children’s older brother located the children at North Leavitt Road near Parkman Road — almost two miles from Magee’s apartment.

The older brother took the children to their home on Tod Avenue Northwest. Police checked on the children and found them safe, then went back to Southern Boulevard and arrested Magee.

She pleaded not guilty today in Warren Municipal Court and was to be released after posting a personal-recognizance bond, meaning she did not have to pay anything.

Jail records, however, indicate she is still in jail.