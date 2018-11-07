Voters give OK to 3 levy renewals

By Amanda Tonoli

Three local school levy renewals have been approved in Mahoning County. But an income tax in West Branch and a new type of school levy in Niles were defeated.

Tuesday night’s final unofficial results revealed the Boardman schools renewal emergency levy won 50.43 percent to 49.57 percent; Poland schools renewal emergency levy won 58.22 percent to 41.78 percent; and South Range schools renewal levy was approved 52.85 percent to 47.15 percent.

Poland schools Superintendent David Janofa said he’s pleased with the results.

“I’m grateful to be in a supportive community like we are here in Poland,” he said. “I’m pleased to be able to continue moving forward and excited about the outcome.”

Poland schools levy is a 2.65-mill, five-year renewal levy for emergency requirements.

The emergency operating levy was first passed in 1984.

The 2.65-mill levy generates $1,068,055 annually.

Because it’s an emergency operating levy, it will fund the district’s day-to-day operations and functions such as wages and benefits.

The levy will cost the owner of a $100,000 home $81.16 annually.

Boardman schools Superintendent Tim Saxton also is grateful for the renewal’s approval. “We are very appreciative of our Boardman community because every single one of renewals is a key ingredient for promise for our 10-year plan,” he said. “It is a crucial piece ... We don’t take anything for granted and we’re very thankful for our supportive community.”

The Boardman schools levy is a 2.4-mill, 10-year renewal levy for emergency requirements.

The levy will generate approximately $4.9 million per year and will cost the owner of a $100,000 home about $205 per year.

School district officials said additional levy funds are needed to offset the impact of a combination of factors such as a cap on how much state funding the district receives, the phaseout of tangible personal property tax revenue, and the recent loss of property tax revenue from St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital. The district was required last fall to refund nearly $1 million to Mercy Health after a new building at the St. Elizabeth Boardman campus received a partial tax exemption.

The South Range schools levy is a 8.8-mill, 10-year renewal levy for 10 years to avoid an operating deficit. It will raise $1,781,555 annually.

West Branch schools 0.5-percent, five-year additional earned income tax failed.

Final unofficial results revealed West Branch schools income tax failed by 38.66 percent to 61.34 percent.

Karen Rice, West Branch board of education member, said it’s a reflection of what the community wants.

“It’s sad it went that way, but now we know what they want us to try to make some more cuts or some changes are going to have to happen now. Now we know and we’ve heard from the public as to what they want.”

Niles voters also rejected a new type of school levy on their ballot called a “substitute” that would have combined two existing levies that expire in 2019 and 2022 into one and make it permanent.

Unofficial vote totals show the levy losing 61 percent to 39 percent.

School officials had said the levy would not cost voters any additional money, but they acknowledged that it would provide the district with a one-time bump in revenue for any new construction in the school district.

Niles Superintendent Ann Marie Thigpen said Tuesday that the school district will definitely come back in the 2019 primary with either a renewal on the levy that expires in 2019 or another try at the substitute levy.