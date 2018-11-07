Markets Right Now: Stocks open broadly higher on Wall Street

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are climbing in early trading on Wall Street as results of the U.S. midterm elections came in as investors had expected.

Technology and health care companies rose broadly in early trading Wednesday, as did big retailers.

Health insurers were doing especially well after the Democrats took control of the House of Representatives, greatly decreasing the chances that the Affordable Care Act will be repealed.

UnitedHealth Group rose 3.5 percent.

The S&P 500 index rose 24 points, or 0.9 percent to 2,779.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 209 points, or 0.8 percent, to 25,844. The Nasdaq composite climbed 69 points, or 0.9 percent, to 7,446.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 3.19 percent.