Trump says Pompeo-North Korea meeting postponed


November 7, 2018 at 1:50p.m.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's meeting with his North Korean counterpart was postponed but is being rescheduled.

Pompeo had been scheduled to meet with Kim Yong Chol in New York on Thursday.

Trump says he's likely to meet with the North Korea leader early next year and there's "no rush" to engaging in denuclearization talks with Pyongyang.

Trump met Kim Jong Un in June for a landmark meeting in Singapore, where the two leaders agreed on vague goals of denuclearization. There's been little progress since then.

North Korea has continued a yearlong halt in weapon tests but wants U.S. sanctions eased. In recent days, North Korea criticized the U.S. for its continued support of sanctions and hinted it may resume nuclear development.

Trump says he'd "love to take the sanctions off" but North Korea has to make concessions, too.

