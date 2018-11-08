Trumbull veterans leader to lay wreath at Tomb of Unknowns

WARREN

Herm Breuer has participated in some noteworthy events in Washington, D.C., through his leadership positions with the National Association of County Veteran’s Service Officers.

But as president of the group since June, Breuer, director of the Trumbull County Veteran’s Service Commission, will add another memory.

For Veterans Day on Sunday, Breuer will lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery during the Veterans Day National Ceremony.

As president of the group, Breuer represents 1,800 members in 36 U.S. states and Native American tribes who advocate for veterans.

He will be among the leaders of various veterans organizations who will lay a wreath at the iconic tomb that afternoon, such as the Veterans of Foreign Wars and Military Order of the Purple Heart.

“The laying of the wreath is just going to be awesome,” Breuer said. “I can’t even put into words how cool that will be.

“To me, it’s the coolest place in Washington,” Breuer said of the cemetery and Fort Myer, which is connected to the cemetery. It’s where Breuer will stay during his visit.

Read more about the event in Thursday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.