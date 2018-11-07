TRUMBULL CO.

COMMISSIONER

XFrank S. Fuda (D)*42,638 YNiki Frenchko2,407 YMary E. Williams (R)28,011

AUDITOR

XAdrian S. Biviano (D)*53,021

CORONER

(Unexpired term) XThomas James (D)*53,399

STATE REP (63RD)

XGlenn W. Holmes (D)*23,136 YJim Hughes (R)18,131

STATE REP (64TH)

XMichael J. O’Brien (D)*17,712 YMartha Yoder (R)13,534

COMMON PLEAS COURT

(Jan. 1, 2019 term) XRonald J. Rice*49,895 (Jan. 3, 2019 term) XAndrew D. Logan*50,182

DOMESTIC RELATIONS COURT

(Jan. 1, 2019 term)SFlbXSandra Stabile Harwood*48,390 (Jan. 3, 2019 term)SFlbXSamuel F. Bluedorn31,434 YSarah Thomas Kovoor30,593

COUNTY COURT

Eastern District XMarty Nosich9,776

APPELLATE COURT

11TH DISTRICT (2/9/19 term) XMatt Lynch139,379 YDarya Klammer111,094

ISSUES

BAZETTA: A 3-mill additional levy for five years for roads and bridges. YFor the tax levy1,301 XAgainst the tax levy1,554

BLOOMFIELD: A 0.7-mill replacement tax for five years for current expenses. XFor the tax levy223 YAgainst the tax levy90

BRISTOL SCHOOLS: A 0.7-mill additional tax for five years for safety and security. YFor the tax levy791 XAgainst the tax levy893

BROOKFIELD SCHOOLS: A 1.9-mill additional tax for five years for repairs and construction. YFor the tax levy1,459 XAgainst the tax levy2,106

BROOKFIELD: A zoning plan establishing land-use zones. YFor the tax levy1,534 XAgainst the tax levy1,996

CHAMPION: A 1.2-mill renewal for five years for maintaining fire equipment. XFor the tax levy2,766 YAgainst the tax levy1,080

FARMINGTON: A 2.5-mill additional tax for a continuing period of time for street and bridge repair and resurfacing. YFor the tax levy224 XAgainst the tax levy276

GUSTAVUS: A 1-mill tax renewal for five years for maintaining and operating cemeteries. XFor the tax levy286 YAgainst the tax levy85

GUSTAVUS: A 2.8-mill renewal tax for four year for maintaining fire services. XFor the tax levy301 YAgainst the tax levy69

HARTFORD: A 2-mill renewal tax for five years for police vehicles and communications. XFor the tax levy549 YAgainst the tax levy295

HUBBARD TOWNSHIP: A 3.5-mill additional tax for a continuing period of time for police services. YFor the tax levy1,091 XAgainst the tax levy1,106

JOHNSTON: A 2-mill renewal tax for five years for fire services. XFor the tax levy520 YAgainst the tax levy226

LABRAE SCHOOLS: A 3-mill renewal levy for five years for renovating and equipping school sites. XFor the tax levy1,527 YAgainst the tax levy750

LAKEVIEW SCHOOLS: A 3.2-mill renewal levy for five years for emergency requirements. XFor the tax levy2,935 YAgainst the tax levy2,809

LIBERTY SCHOOLS: A 3.7-mill renewal levy for five years for emergency requirements. XFor the tax levy2,683 YAgainst the tax levy2,269

LIBERTY: A replacement of 1.25 mills of an existing tax and an increase of 1.25 mills for 12 years for general construction. XFor the tax levy2,604 YAgainst the tax levy2,309

MAPLEWOOD SCHOOLS: A 5-mill renewal for five years for renovating and remodeling. XFor the tax levy1,152 YAgainst the tax levy917

MECCA: A 1-mill additional tax for five years for current expenses. YFor the tax levy433 XAgainst the tax levy523

NEWTON: A 0.5-mill renewal for five years for cemetery maintenance. XFor the tax levy1.756 YAgainst the tax levy1,089

NEWTON FALLS JFD: A 2.5-mill renewal for five years for providing emergency medical service. XFor the tax levy1,923 YAgainst the tax levy936

NEWTON FALLS: A 2-mill additional tax for a continuing period of time for roads and bridges. YFor the tax levy639 XAgainst the tax levy686

NILES SCHOOLS: An 11.7-mill substitute levy for a continuing period of time for necessary requirements. yFor the tax levy2,467 XAgainst the tax levy3,845

SOUTHINGTON SCHOOLS: A 3.85-mill additional levy for four years for emergency requirements. yFor the tax levy636 XAgainst the tax levy664

SOUTHINGTON: A 1-mill additional tax for a continuing period of time for the fire department and EMS protection. XFor the tax levy801 YAgainst the tax levy504

WARREN TOWNSHIP: A 1.5-mill renewal for five years for police vehicles and communications. XFor the tax levy1,019 YAgainst the tax levy417

WEST FARMINGTON: A 6.6-mill renewal for five years for operating expenses. XFor the tax levy90 YAgainst the tax levy36

LIQUOR OPTIONS

Girard PRECINCT 4C: Sunday sale of beer, wine and mixed beverages at Trumbull Grocery, 421 Trumbull Ave. XYes170 YNo81

HUBBARD PRECINCT 1B: Sunday sale of spirituous liquor at Eagle Grille and Tavern, 29 N. Main St. XYes263 YNo87

HUBBARD TOWNSHIP PRECINCT A: Sunday sale of beer at Brookfield Sunoco, 1837 Brookfield Road. XYes403 YNo199

JOHNSTON PRECINCT B: Sunday sale of wine and mixed beverages at Quinn’s Johnston Market, 6210 Youngstown-Kingsville Road. XYes235 YNo130

WARREN PRECINCT 4D: Sunday sale of wine and mixed beverages at Cruise Thru, 452 Elm Road. XYes240 YNo87

Source: Election board