The candidates, issues and liquor options from the general-election Tuesday. An X denotes a win. An * denotes incumbents.

NOTE: State race totals are not complete

OHIO

ISSUE 1

A constitutional amendment to reduce penalties for crimes of obtaining, possessing, and using illegal drugs. Shall the amendment be approved? yYes1,505,910 XNo2,652,837

GOVERNOR

yRichard Cordray (D)1,927,397 XMike DeWine (R)2,139,965yConstance Newton (G)46,326 yTravis M. Irvine (L)75,011

SECRETARY OF STATE

yKathleen Clyde (D)1,944,895 XFrank LaRose (R)2,142,008 YDustin R. Nanna (L)98,121

ATTORNEY GENERAL

ySteve Dettelbach (D)1.976,419 XDave Yost (R)2,201,819

TREASURER

yRob Richardson Jr. (D)1,917,990 XRobert Sprague (R)2,231,737

AUDITOR

yRobert C. Coogan (L)166,805 XKeith Faber (R)2.086,482 yZack Space (D)1,904,812

SUPREME COURT

(Jan. 1, 2019 term) yCraig Baldwin1,336,940 XMichael P. Donnelly2,076,578

(Jan. 2, 2019 term) yMary DeGenaro* 1,610,565 XMelody J. Stewart1,769,536

U.S. SENATE

XSherrod Brown (D)*2,238,601 yJim Renacci (R)1,990,035

U.S. HOUSE

6TH DISTRICT XBill Johnson (R)*169,668 yShawna Roberts (D)75,196 13TH DISTRICT yChris DePizzo (R)96,225 XTim Ryan (D)* 149,271

Source: Election boards, Ohio Secretary of State