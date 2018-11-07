The candidates, issues and liquor options from the general-election Tuesday. An X denotes a win. An
The candidates, issues and liquor options from the general-election Tuesday. An X denotes a win. An * denotes incumbents.
NOTE: State race totals are not complete
OHIO
ISSUE 1
A constitutional amendment to reduce penalties for crimes of obtaining, possessing, and using illegal drugs. Shall the amendment be approved? yYes1,505,910 XNo2,652,837
GOVERNOR
yRichard Cordray (D)1,927,397 XMike DeWine (R)2,139,965yConstance Newton (G)46,326 yTravis M. Irvine (L)75,011
SECRETARY OF STATE
yKathleen Clyde (D)1,944,895 XFrank LaRose (R)2,142,008 YDustin R. Nanna (L)98,121
ATTORNEY GENERAL
ySteve Dettelbach (D)1.976,419 XDave Yost (R)2,201,819
TREASURER
yRob Richardson Jr. (D)1,917,990 XRobert Sprague (R)2,231,737
AUDITOR
yRobert C. Coogan (L)166,805 XKeith Faber (R)2.086,482 yZack Space (D)1,904,812
SUPREME COURT
(Jan. 1, 2019 term) yCraig Baldwin1,336,940 XMichael P. Donnelly2,076,578
(Jan. 2, 2019 term) yMary DeGenaro* 1,610,565 XMelody J. Stewart1,769,536
U.S. SENATE
XSherrod Brown (D)*2,238,601 yJim Renacci (R)1,990,035
U.S. HOUSE
6TH DISTRICT XBill Johnson (R)*169,668 yShawna Roberts (D)75,196 13TH DISTRICT yChris DePizzo (R)96,225 XTim Ryan (D)* 149,271
Source: Election boards, Ohio Secretary of State
