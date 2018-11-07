Send Thanksgiving holiday services to The Vindicator
Information on special services for Thanksgiving Day or Eve will be published Nov. 17 on The Vindicator's Religion page.
Send the complete church name, street address and city, time and date of service.
Send the information to The Vindicator, News Desk, 107 Vindicator Square, Box 780, Youngstown, Ohio 44501-0780; by fax to 330-747-6712; or by email to news@vindy.com.
Deadline to submit information is 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 14.
More like this from vindy.com
- November 17, 2017 2:52 p.m.
Send The Vindicator your holiday season event information
- November 8, 2016 11:09 a.m.
Send us the details about your holiday event
- October 29, 2018 5:54 p.m.
- October 24, 2016 2:24 p.m.
- March 10, 2018 9 a.m.
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.