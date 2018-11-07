Marshals arrest fugitive barricaded inside Austintown apartment
AUSTINTOWN — U.S. Marshals arrested a fugitive who had barricaded himself inside a unit of the Hillbrook Apartments along South Raccoon Road this afternoon.
The response prompted a brief “soft” lockdown of the Austintown Local Schools district, which has since been lifted, school officials said.
Glen Riddle, a member of the Marshals violent fugitive task force, said the man surrendered and is headed to the Mahoning County Jail. Marshals are expected to release the man’s identity later today.
Read more details in Thursday’s Vindicator and on Vindy.com.
More like this from vindy.com
- May 25, 2017 midnight
U.S. Marshals fugitive began criminal career in Youngstown
- January 31, 2017 3:40 p.m.
US Marshals arrest Youngstown man wanted since January 2016
- January 19, 2018 11:11 a.m.
Woman shoves US marshal looking for her boyfriend
- July 19, 2018 1:59 p.m.
'Fugitive of the Week' is now behind bars
- September 18, 2018 11:13 a.m.
Man sought in domestic violence case arrested with new charges
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.