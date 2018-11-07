Marshals arrest fugitive barricaded inside Austintown apartment

AUSTINTOWN — U.S. Marshals arrested a fugitive who had barricaded himself inside a unit of the Hillbrook Apartments along South Raccoon Road this afternoon.

The response prompted a brief “soft” lockdown of the Austintown Local Schools district, which has since been lifted, school officials said.

Glen Riddle, a member of the Marshals violent fugitive task force, said the man surrendered and is headed to the Mahoning County Jail. Marshals are expected to release the man’s identity later today.

