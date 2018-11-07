MAHONING CO.

STATE SENATE (33rd)

yJohn Boccieri (D)59,262 XMichael A. Rulli (R)65,531

STATE REP (58TH)

XMichele Lepore-Hagan* (D)25,319 yDavid T. Simon (R)10,784

STATE REP (59TH)

XDon Manning (R)26,113 yEric Ungaro (D)25,704

COMMISSIONER

yRick Barron (R)35,662 XCarol Rimedio-Righetti (D)*51,423

AUDITOR

XRalph T. Meacham (R)*58,147

COMMON PLEAS JUDGE

(Jan. 1, 2019 term) XAnthony Donofrio62,929

County Court Judge

(Jan. 1, 2019 term) XScott D. Hunter*36,296

County Court Judge

(Jan. 2, 2019 term) XJoseph M. Houser*34,358

County Court Judge

(Term starting Jan. 3, 2019) yA. Ross Douglass5,122yMatt Gambrel5,917 yChristopher Sammarone7,531 yJ.P. Morgan7,060 yKathy McNabb Welsh10,050 XMolly Johnson11,885

APPELLATE COURT (7TH)

(Feb. 9, 2019 term) yKathleen Bartlett*82,637 XDavid A. D’Apolito86,354

ISSUES

MENTAL HEALTH & RECOVERY BOARD: A 1.35-mill levy – a 0.85-mill renewal and a 0.5-mill increase – for five years for current expenses. XFor the tax levy49,591 yAgainst the tax levy38,564

CHILDREN SERVICES: A 1.85-mill, 5-year renewal levy for care and placement of children. XFor the tax levy59,313 yAgainst the tax levy28,789

AUSTINTOWN: A 3.2-mill levy – a 2.4-mill replacement and a 0.8-mill increase – levy for police services. XFor the tax levy7,571 yAgainst the tax levy6,535

BEAVER: Give the township the authority to aggregate retail natural gas for its residents. XYes1,594 yNo1,179

BEAVER: A 1-mill, 5-year additional levy for the fire department. XFor the tax levy1,765 yAgainst the tax levy1,178

BERLIN: Give the township the authority to aggregate retail natural gas for its residents. XYes536 yNo294

BOARDMAN: A 0.6-mill levy – a 0.3-mill renewal and a 0.3-mill increase – for park purposes. yFor the tax levy8,628 XAgainst the tax levy8,887

CAMPBELL: Renewal of a 1-percent income tax for five years. XFor the income tax1,621 yAgainst the income tax983

CANFIELD: A charter amendment to restrict council members, including current ones, from serving more than four consecutive terms. XFor the amendment2,435 yAgainst the amendment1,466

CANFIELD: A charter amendment to have council members, starting with the 2019 general election, elected to four-year terms. XFor the amendment1,961 yAgainst the amendment1,926

COITSVILLE: A 2-mill additional levy for fire protection for a continuing period of time. XFor the tax levy376 yAgainst the tax levy223

ELLSWORTH: Give the township the authority to aggregate retail natural gas for its residents. XYes640 yNo355

GREEN: Give the township the authority to aggregate retail natural gas for its residents. XYes828 yNo529

JACKSON: Give the township the authority to aggregate retail natural gas for its residents. XYes485 yNo398

JACKSON: A 1.5-mill additional levy for a continuous period of time for the police department. XFor the tax levy590 yAgainst the tax levy381

POLAND TOWNSHIP: A 2.03-mill, 7-year additional levy for streets and bridges. XFor the tax levy3,379 yAgainst the tax levy3,132

SEBRING: A 0.5-mill, 5-year renewal levy for recreational purposes. XFor the tax levy769 yAgainst the tax levy484

SMITH: A 1-mill, 5-year additional levy for current expenses. yFor the tax levy371 XAgainst the tax levy728

STRUTHERS: A 3-mill, 5-year renewal levy for streets and bridges. XFor the tax levy2,566 yAgainst the tax levy956

WESTERN RESERVE JFD: A 1-mill additional levy for a continuous period of time for fire services. XFor the tax levy4,471 yAgainst the tax levy3,160

BOARDMAN SCHOOLS: A 2.4-mill, 10-year renewal levy for emergency requirements. XFor the tax levy7,974 yAgainst the tax levy7,837

POLAND SCHOOLS: A 2.65-mill, 5-year renewal levy for emergency requirements. XFor the tax levy4,373 yAgainst the tax levy3,138

SOUTH RANGE SCHOOLS: An 8.8-mill, 10-year renewal levy for 10 years to avoid an operating deficit. XFor the tax levy1,677 yAgainst the tax levy1,496

WEST BRANCH SCHOOLS: A 0.5-percent, 5-year additional earned income tax. yFor the income tax1,014 XAgainst the income tax1,609

YOUNGSTOWN: Amendment eliminating term limits for city council members. XFor the amendment8,174 yAgainst the amendment7,898

YOUNGSTOWN: Amendment eliminating term limits for city council president. XFor the amendment8,386SFlbyAgainst the amendment7,826

YOUNGSTOWN: Amendment to enact Drinking Water Protection Bill of Rights. yFor the amendment7,232 XAgainst the amendment 9,569

LIQUOR OPTIONS

AUSTINTOWN PRECINCT 13: Sunday sale of wine, mixed beverages and spirituous liquor at Fabulous Times, 3681 Connecticut Ave. XYes178 yNo125

AUSTINTOWN PRECINCT 19: Sunday sale of wine and mixed beverages at Marino’s, 5423 Mahoning Ave. XYes344 yNo121

BOARDMAN PRECINCT 2: Weekly sale of spirituous liquor at Fire Fox Cafe, 7393 California Ave. XYes380 yNo200

BOARDMAN PRECINCT 3: Weekly sale of beer, wine, mixed beverages and spirituous liquor at Pho Saigon, 6532 South Ave. XYes348 yNo132 BOARDMAN PRECINCT 3: Sunday sale of beer, wine, mixed beverages and spirituous liquor at Pho Saigon. XYes336 yNo146

BOARDMAN PRECINCT 29: Weekly sale of beer at Roxbury Pizza, 558 E. Western Reserve Road. XYes354 yNo114 BOARDMAN PRECINCT 29: Sunday sale of wine, mixed beverages and spirituous liquor at Roxbury Pizza. XYes346 yNo124

ELLSWORTH PRECINCT 2: Weekly sale of wine, mixed beverages at Ellsworth Sunoco, 11025 Akron-Canfield Road. XYes416 yNo138 ELLSWORTH PRECINCT 2: Sunday sale of wine and mixed beverages at Ellsworth Sunoco. XYes398 yNo158

Source: Election board