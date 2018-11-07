Kalna convicted of human trafficking of a relative
Staff report
YOUNGSTOWN
A jury Wednesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court took slightly more than 90 minutes to find a man guilty of charges he gave a female relative to a neighbor for sex in exchange for money for his drug habit.
David Kalna, 38, of Eleanor Avenue, was convicted of two counts of trafficking in persons and one count of compelling prostitution. Judge R. Scott Krichbaum will sentence him at 9 a.m. Friday.
Jurors heard closing arguments in the trial Tuesday afternoon and were then instructed on the law by Judge Krichbaum before returning at 9 a.m. Wednesday to begin deliberations.
As Kalna was waiting for an elevator to taking him to a holding area for prisoners in the courthouse, he could be heard yelling, “I can’t believe it!”
Read more about the case in Thursday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.
More like this from vindy.com
- November 7, 2018 10:49 a.m.
UPDATE | Man found guilty in human trafficking case
- November 7, 2018 9:52 a.m.
Jurors deliberating in trafficking case
- July 12, 2018 12:05 a.m.
Kalna opts for trial in trafficking case
- July 11, 2018 11:17 a.m.
Man rejects plea deal in human trafficking case
- July 16, 2018 9:33 a.m.
Human trafficking trial continued after plea deal rejected
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.