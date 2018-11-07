Jurors deliberating in trafficking case
Staff report
YOUNGSTOWN
Jurors in Mahoning County County Common Pleas Court are deliberating the fate of David Kalna.
Kalna, 38, of Eleanor Avenue, is charged with trafficking in persons and compelling prostitution. He is accused of forcing a teenage relative to have sex in exchange for money to support his drug habit.
Jurors heard closing arguments in the case Tuesday. Judge R. Scott Krichbaum is hearing the case.
