UPDATE | Man found guilty in human trafficking case



Published November 7, 2018 at 10:49 a.m.
Updated November 7, 2018 at 11:14 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — A jury in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court has found David Kalna, 38, guilty of trafficking in persons and compelling prostitution for giving a female relative to a man for sex in exchange for money for drugs.

Jurors deliberated about 90 minutes today before reaching their verdict.

