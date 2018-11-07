UPDATE | Man found guilty in human trafficking case
YOUNGSTOWN — A jury in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court has found David Kalna, 38, guilty of trafficking in persons and compelling prostitution for giving a female relative to a man for sex in exchange for money for drugs.
Jurors deliberated about 90 minutes today before reaching their verdict.
More like this from vindy.com
- April 24, 2018 10:02 a.m.
Youngstown man arraigned on human trafficking charges
- February 5, 2018 midnight
Human-trafficking probes rise in Ohio
- November 14, 2017 11:53 a.m.
Youngstown man gets 3 years for drug trafficking
- July 11, 2018 11:17 a.m.
Man rejects plea deal in human trafficking case
- October 11, 2018 2:33 p.m.
UPDATE | One of 5 for indicted in human trafficking case is 911 call taker
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.