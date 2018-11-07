Family grateful for help from Home Depot, Veterans Commission

By Joe Gorman

Scott Signor had a good job and a beautiful home on Fifth Avenue until a fall at work left him on disability.

The home, built early in the 20th century, began to fall apart and Signor, who served in the Marines from 1982 to 1985 and his wife Phyllis needed help with repairs.

Enter the Mahoning County Veterans Service Commission and Home Depot Foundation, which partnered with the Youngstown Catholic Diocese and the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops to help the family with several repairs. Twenty five volunteers from Home Depot began their work Tuesday and expect to finish today.

When the Signors heard they were getting help, they were almost speechless.

“It’s kind of overwhelming,” Scott said.

“When they first came, I was in tears,” added Phyllis, who also has multiple sclerosis. The couple also cares for four adopted children, three of whom are also disabled.

Tana Cross, assistant manager of the Austintown Home Depot, said volunteers cleaned gutters, repaired the roof, put in new floors, remodeleda bathroom and painted.

Phyllis Signor said the couple moved into the home seven years ago. They are both Youngstown natives and said they love the city and try to encourage people to move back to Youngstown.

“We have a wonderful neighborhood,” she said.

Scott Signor said the house was in good shape when they first moved in but it began to deteriorate over the years.

Phyllis Signor said the experience has been humbling because her family went from having a good paying job to struggling. The veterans services commission was also a great help, she said.

Scott Signor thanked the commission and Home Depot.

“We were trying to find out where to get help, and the next thing you know Home Depot is coming around with sledgehammers,” Scott Signor said.

He added he is thankful for his experience in the service, which also included two years in the reserves, where he specialized in fuel and electrical service for motorized transport. He got to Japan and the Middle East as part of his service.

“Those are experiences I will have forever,” Scott Signor said.