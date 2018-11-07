Ex-chief gets one year in prison for theft
YOUNGSTOWN — Former Smith Township police Chief John Siranovic was sentenced today by Judge Anthony D'Apolito in Mahoning County Common Pleas to one year in prison after a jury Sept. 26 found him guilty of grand theft and theft in office.
The convictions came after $10,000 was missing from the Smith Township police evidence room.
Siranovic was a given a report date of Nov. 26 to report to prison.
