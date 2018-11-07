Ex-chief gets one year in prison for theft


November 7, 2018 at 11:15a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Former Smith Township police Chief John Siranovic was sentenced today by Judge Anthony D'Apolito in Mahoning County Common Pleas to one year in prison after a jury Sept. 26 found him guilty of grand theft and theft in office.

The convictions came after $10,000 was missing from the Smith Township police evidence room.

Siranovic was a given a report date of Nov. 26 to report to prison.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Austintown


Residential
3 bedroom, 2 bath
$265000


Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 2 bath
$159000


Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$399500