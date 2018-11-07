Dez Bryant signs with Saints

METAIRIE, La. — ESPN is reporting that Dez Bryant is back in the NFL, and he is joining one of the league's top Super Bowl contenders.

The former Dallas Cowboys receiver has agreed to a one-year deal with the New Orleans Saints, a source confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter today. It was not immediately known how much Bryant will make.

Sources told Schefter that Bryant is comfortable proving what he can do for a contending team this season before becoming a free agent again.

Although the Saints (7-1) are thriving, with a seven-game win streak and the No. 2 scoring team in the NFL, they are thin on proven receivers. Veteran Ted Ginn Jr. was placed on injured reserve last month with a knee injury. And Cameron Meredith hasn't panned out as hoped since joining the team as a restricted free agent this offseason, with zero targets over the past three games.

Pro Bowler Michael Thomas is the only Saints receiver with more than 12 catches this year.