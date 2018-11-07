Daughter arrested for assaulting mother in Boardman


November 7, 2018 at 10:53a.m.

BOARDMAN — A 15-year-old was arrested for assaulting her mother at their Schenley Avenue apartment early Tuesday morning, according to police reports.

The victim told police that she and her daughter were arguing when her daughter pulled the kitchen door off its hinges. She then kicked her mother in the stomach and bit her.

Police observed teeth marks on the victim’s arm.

The victim advised that her daughter has a history of mental illness and is not taking her prescribed medications.

Her daughter was transported to Akron Children’s hospital for evaluation and then arrested for domestic violence. She is at the juvenile justice center pending her court appearance.

