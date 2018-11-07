Colorado elects 1st openly gay governor in US

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Democrats have flipped control of the state Senate, giving the party a trifecta of Statehouse control with the historic victory of U.S. Rep. Jared Polis as the nation's first openly gay governor and a sweep of top statewide offices.

With key wins by five women in toughly contested state Senate races in Denver's suburbs, Tuesday's election will produce a renewed Democratic push to strengthen former President Barack Obama's health care law, adopt gun control legislation, increase funding for public education and stress environmental protections.

"It's straightforward where I intend to start: Equal pay for equal work. Paid family leave. Closing the wage gap between men and women. It's about equality and an economy that works for everyone," said Rep. Jesse Danielson, who won one of the key Senate races in suburban Jefferson County.

Results were still trickling in, but Democrats were poised to take a two-seat majority in the state Senate, erasing a one-vote GOP edge. In the state House, Democrats looked to increase their comfortable majority. Democrats also captured the GOP-held positions of secretary of state, attorney general and state treasurer.

National LGBTQ advocates hailed Polis becoming the first openly gay man elected governor in the United States. But issues of sexual preference or gender never became a prominent topic in Polis' campaign against Republican state Treasurer Walker Stapleton – despite Colorado's dark past and continuing struggles on the issue.

Colorado was dubbed a "hate state" when voters in 1992 approved a ban on laws that protected gays from discrimination. The U.S. Supreme Court later struck it down as unconstitutional. After years of struggle, civil unions were legalized in 2013, and gay marriage in 2014.