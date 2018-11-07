Boardman grandma busted by grandson for having pills


November 7, 2018 at 12:52p.m.

BOARDMAN — A township woman was arrested at her home on Argyle Avenue after her 11-year-old grandson told police she had unknown pills in her purse.

Kimberly Raymond, 48, denied having any pills in her purse. When police found 12 acetaminophen/codeine pills, and asked how Raymond obtained them, she said “Online. From India.”

The grandson told police he called 911 because he was scared the pills would hurt her.

Raymond was arrested for drug possession and released on summons pending her Mahoning County Area Court appearance Thursday evening.

