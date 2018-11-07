Austintown police investigating township shooting

AUSTINTOWN — Township police are investigating reports of several shots fired at a vehicle while it was stopped at a traffic light Tuesday along South Raccoon Road.

The alleged victim, who was able to drive away and was not injured, told police he had a verbal dispute with the alleged shooter earlier Tuesday night at JR'z Pub along South Raccoon, according to a township police report.

Police recovered several spent shell casings in the area.

