Austintown police investigating township shooting


November 7, 2018 at 12:15p.m.

AUSTINTOWN — Township police are investigating reports of several shots fired at a vehicle while it was stopped at a traffic light Tuesday along South Raccoon Road.

The alleged victim, who was able to drive away and was not injured, told police he had a verbal dispute with the alleged shooter earlier Tuesday night at JR'z Pub along South Raccoon, according to a township police report.

Police recovered several spent shell casings in the area.

Read more details in Thursday's Vindicator and on Vindy.com.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Austintown


Residential
3 bedroom, 2 bath
$265000


Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 2 bath
$159000


Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$399500