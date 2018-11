Agenda Thursday

Foursquare Block Watch, 6 p.m., Greater Friendship Baptist Church, 646 Lakewood Ave., Youngstown.

Liberty Township trustees, 7:30 a.m., administration building, 1315 Church Hill-Hubbard Road.

Mahoning County commissioners, 10 a.m., commissioners’ hearing room, county courthouse, 120 Market St., Youngstown.

Struthers school board, 5:30 p.m., 111 Euclid Ave., Struthers.

Trumbull Career and Technical Center, 6 p.m., adult committee, ST 115, TCTC, 528 Educational Highway NW, Warren.

Western Reserve school board, 6 p.m., K-12 library, 13850 Akron-Canfield Road, Berlin Center.

Youngstown Community School, board meeting, 7:30 a.m., 50 Essex St.

Powerstown Block Watch, monthly meeting, 7 p.m., Faith Community Covenant Church, 1919 E. Midlothian Blvd., Youngstown.

AGENDA runs daily. Items for the column should arrive at The Vindicator Regional Desk at least two days in advance.