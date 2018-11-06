Youngstown man up on murder charge found not guilty
YOUNGSTOWN
A jury in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court today found Albert Byrd IV, 24, of Wilshire Drive, not guilty of the Aug. 1 stabbing death of Jermaine Donlow, 26, in an Illinois Avenue apartment.
Byrd was charged with murder. Jurors deliberated after they heard closing arguments this morning.
Judge Anthony D'Apolito heard the case.
