Teen faces charges in Midlothian Dollar General break-in

Staff report

BOARDMAN

A Youngstown teen was arrested early this morning and faces charges because authorities say he broke into the Dollar General on East Midlothian Boulevard.

A truck driver parked nearby woke up to bangs of a hammer against the window of the store and called the police.

Three males broke the glass and stole several packs of cigars.

Police were able to locate Stacee Harris, 16, but could not find the other two suspects.

Harris was arrested on charges of breaking and entering, vandalism, receiving stolen property and possession of criminal tools. He was transported to the juvenile justice center.