Some problems reported at a few Ohio polling sites

Associated Press

A few problems were reported at polling places in at least two Ohio counties, where elections officials say the issues have been resolved.

Lucas County's Board of Elections in Toledo says at least three sites had technical problems Tuesday morning involving setup of electronic poll books. Board Director LaVera Scott says some callers reported being asked to wait instead of receiving backup paper ballots. She says the issues were resolved.

Some Hamilton County voters encountered problems in downtown Cincinnati and other sites when voting machines appeared to reject some ballots not completely filled out. Board of Elections Director Sherry Poland says a new change alerts voters if some races are left blank. They must press the "cast ballot" button to finish voting. Workers were assigned at all locations to help with that.