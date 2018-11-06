SLU salon/spa opens

YOUNGSTOWN

The city announced Monday that SLU Luxury Salon & Spa, an addition to the Starting Lineup Barbershop & Beauty Salon in Realty Tower, is open. The spa is in the lower level of the building, at 47 Central Square downtown.

SLU is the latest expansion of the Starting Lineup, which opened downtown in 2015. Business owner Jerome Franklin also recently opened the Smoothie Bar on Central Square next door to the Starting Lineup. A ribbon-cutting ceremony for SLU took place Monday.

Business 2020 event

YOUNGSTOWN

Marisa Sergi, founder and chief executive of RedHead Wine, is the keynote speaker at the Business 2020 event at the Youngstown State University Williamson College of Business Administration today.

According to YSU, more than 350 students from 13 area high schools are slated to attend the event, which is organized in partnership with the Junior Achievement of the Mahoning Valley.

Business 2020 features panel sessions on various aspects of business. More than 20 area business leaders will be featured. Some of the participating businesses are Simon Roofing, Turning Technologies, Aqua Ohio, Seven Seventeen Credit Union, NYO Property Group, Cafaro Co. and Commercial Metal Forming.

Sergi’s RedHead Wine is in over 400 stores, including Walmart and Kroger. She is a third-generation winemaker.

Texas newlyweds killed in helicopter crash after wedding

UVALDE, Texas

A newlywed couple died when the helicopter they were flying in hours after their wedding crashed into a hill in the rugged terrain of southwest Texas.

William Troy Byler and Bailee Raye Ackerman Byler, both 24, were killed in the crash shortly after midnight Sunday about 10 miles northwest of Uvalde and about 80 miles west of San Antonio, said Steven Kennedy, justice of the peace for Uvalde County Precinct 1.

The 76-year-old pilot, Gerald Douglas Lawrence, also was killed, according to Kennedy on Monday.

The newlyweds were seniors at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Texas, according to The Houstonian, the university’s student newspaper. They married Saturday night at a large Byler family ranch near Uvalde and left aboard a Byler family helicopter after the reception, Kennedy said.

Day-care workers charged in ‘toddler fight club’ in Mo.

ST. LOUIS

Two St. Louis day-care workers are facing felony charges after preschool children in their care were encouraged to fight each other.

St. Louis prosecutors charged 28-year-old Mickala Guliford and 22-year-old Tena Dailey with first-degree endangering a child. A summons was issued Monday.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports charging documents allege the two women encouraged the fistfights Dec. 7, 2016. The fights, caught on video, allegedly lasted 35 minutes and involved at least six children. The children each had a padded glove on one hand.

One 4-year-old suffered a black eye and other injuries.

Mothers of two children are suing the Adventure Learning Center.

Staff/wire reports