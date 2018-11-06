Report: Barking man struck objects with ax

AUSTINTOWN

A Bryant Drive man repeatedly struck his vehicle with an ax while barking like a dog and blaring music from his garage, according to a township police report.

Neighbors who reported it to police also said the man was running through nearby yards and striking other objects with the ax.

Police suspected the man was intoxicated, and he otherwise didn’t explain his behavior, the report states.

The man is due in Mahoning County Area Court on Wednesday on a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct. Formal charges have not been filed, according to online court records.

YSU prof to analyze politics on TV in Japan

YOUNGSTOWN

Paul Sracic, professor and chairman of the Department of Politics and International Relations at Youngstown State University, is taking his Election Night political analysis to Japan television.

Sracic, who is in Japan this fall as part of a Fulbright Award, will appear on NHK World Japan in Tokyo today as an on-air political analyst to provide commentary on the U.S. midterm elections.

NHK is Japan’s public broadcasting organization, delivering news and various programs in English 24 hours a day to 160 countries and regions around the world. The station’s live stream is available at https://www3.nhk.or.jp/nhkworld/en/live/.

Rep. Johnson to speak

U.S. Rep. Bill Johnson of Marietta, R-6th, will be the keynote speaker at the Leetonia High School’s annual Veterans Day program from 9 to 10:15 a.m. Thursday at Leetonia High School, 450 Walnut St., Leetonia, and from 1:55 to 2:45 p.m. at Assumption Village, 9800 Market St., North Lima.

The program will be attended by all students and is open to all veterans in the community.

Johnson served more than 26 years in the Air Force before retiring in 1999 as a lieutenant colonel.

Johnson will travel to Assumption Village to honor senior veterans. Veterans from three facilities – Assumption Village, Marian Living Center and Humility House – will attend the event in the main hall.

Annual YSU MathFest

YOUNGSTOWN

Each year, the Youngstown State University Department of Mathematics and Statistics sponsors the annual YSU MathFest.

The purpose of the one-day, all-day event, that begins with registration at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, is to celebrate the beauty and power of mathematics with 350 high-school students from northeastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania.

At YSU MathFest, students participate in workshops and competitions. MathFest will be at the Department of Mathematics and Statistics in the Lincoln Building on campus. For information visit www.math.ysu.edu/~mathfest/.