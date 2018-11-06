Report: Barking man struck objects with ax
Staff report
AUSTINTOWN
A Bryant Drive man repeatedly struck his vehicle with an ax while barking like a dog and blaring music from his garage, according to a township police report.
Neighbors who reported it to police also said the man was running through nearby yards and striking other objects with the ax.
Police suspected the man was intoxicated, and he otherwise didn’t explain his behavior, the report states.
The man is due in Mahoning County Area Court on Wednesday on a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct. Formal charges have not been filed, according to online court records.
More like this from vindy.com
- November 6, 2018 midnight
Report: Barking man struck objects with ax
- July 17, 2018 midnight
Police: Woman hit boyfriend in head with ax
- July 14, 2018 midnight
Warren woman assaults man with ax, police report
- October 1, 2018 12:07 p.m.
Man uses axe to defend himself from stabbing
- June 14, 2018 7:36 p.m.
Neighbor shoots man attacking woman with an ax in Toledo
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.