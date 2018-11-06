Report: Barking man struck objects with ax

BREAKING: ELECTION UPDATE | Anti-fracking failing for eighth time

November 6, 2018 at 12:59p.m.

AUSTINTOWN

A Bryant Drive man repeatedly struck his vehicle with an ax while barking like a dog and blaring music from his garage, according to a township police report.

Neighbors who reported it to police also said the man was running through nearby yards and striking other objects with the ax.

Police suspected the man was intoxicated, and he otherwise didn’t explain his behavior, the report states.

The man is due in Mahoning County Area Court on Wednesday on a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct. Formal charges have not been filed, according to online court records.

