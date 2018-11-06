Poland third-grader’s wish is granted at Disney

By Jessica Hardin

jhardin@vindy.com

poland

Last month, the Make-A-Wish Foundation granted Quintino DeSantis’ dream of dancing with Mickey Mouse at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fla.

Quintino, who is in third grade at Poland’s McKinley Elementary with his twin sister Giada, has Down syndrome and a complex immunodeficiency disorder that leaves him vulnerable to infections.

Quintino’s nurses nominated him for Make-A-Wish after he was hospitalized three times last year. The 9-year-old, who loves singing and dancing, wished to breakdance with Mickey Mouse at Disney World.

“For the first time, I could watch my kids have the pure innocence of childhood,” Quintino’s mom, Amy DeSantis, said.

The family traveled to Disney World from Oct. 7-14.

Since Quintino entered kindergarten, DeSantis has worked with administration and teachers to mainstream his education.

“He [is] treated like a typical child. Staff and faculty and parents have helped him and his sister feel so accepted,” DeSantis said.

The support from the school community even puts his twin sister at ease.

“She’s very protective of him, but in this school district, she doesn’t have to be,” DeSantis said.

Teachers at Poland are as thankful for Quintino as DeSantis is for the district’s support.

“I think it’s one of life’s greatest lessons to understand what it takes for some children just to get out of bed and get to school. That’s an accomplishment, to know to some small degree how difficult it may be to zip a zipper or hang up a backpack,” Poland Union Principal Michael Masucci said.