Kovachik gets early release from prison; on five years probation


November 6, 2018 at 2:37p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Judge Anthony D'Apolito today granted an early release from prison for Linda Kovachik, a former aide to U.S. Rep. James A. Traficant Jr. who was sentenced to two years in prison for stealing $100,000 from a 76-year-old woman with dementia. 

Kovachik, 70, was placed on five years probation during a judicial release hearing in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Kovachik was sentenced in January to the prison term.

Family members and prosecutors opposed her release, but Judge D'Apolito said she has served long enough and her sentence has had a severe physical effect on her.

More like this from vindy.com

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
5 bedroom, 5 bath
$729900


Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 2 bath
$159000


Springfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$779500