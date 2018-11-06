Kovachik gets early release from prison; on five years probation
YOUNGSTOWN
Judge Anthony D'Apolito today granted an early release from prison for Linda Kovachik, a former aide to U.S. Rep. James A. Traficant Jr. who was sentenced to two years in prison for stealing $100,000 from a 76-year-old woman with dementia.
Kovachik, 70, was placed on five years probation during a judicial release hearing in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.
Kovachik was sentenced in January to the prison term.
Family members and prosecutors opposed her release, but Judge D'Apolito said she has served long enough and her sentence has had a severe physical effect on her.
More like this from vindy.com
- January 31, 2018 12:05 a.m.
Ex-Traficant aide to spend two years in prison
- October 11, 2018 11:55 a.m.
Woman in duct-taping case rearrested on new charge
- October 31, 2017 12:08 a.m.
Man sentenced on robbery, gun charges
- February 10, 2017 12:05 a.m.
Father, daughter sentenced in meth case
- May 24, 2017 12:05 a.m.
Man released from prison after being behind bars for more than 11 years
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.