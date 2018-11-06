Home Savings branch robbed on Eastside
YOUNGSTOWN
Police and the FBI are investigating a bank robbery about 10 a.m. today at the Lincoln Knolls Home Savings & Loan on McCartney Road.
Lt. Doug Bobovnyik said a man with a gun came in, demanded cash and ran away after receiving an undetermined amount of money.
Police searched the area but could not find the robber.
