Home Savings branch robbed on Eastside


November 6, 2018 at 12:19p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Police and the FBI are investigating a bank robbery about 10 a.m. today at the Lincoln Knolls Home Savings & Loan on McCartney Road.

Lt. Doug Bobovnyik said a man with a gun came in, demanded cash and ran away after receiving an undetermined amount of money.

Police searched the area but could not find the robber.

